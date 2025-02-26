World Boxing on the Brink of LA 2028 Olympic Inclusion

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken a significant step by granting provisional recognition to World Boxing, potentially paving the way for the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The move follows the removal of the International Boxing Association's (IBA) recognition over governance and finance failures.

Although boxing is yet to be listed on the LA 2028 program, the IOC's decision urges national boxing federations to establish a new global body or face exclusion from the upcoming Olympic Games. Launched in 2023, World Boxing now boasts 78 member associations across five continents.

The IOC commended World Boxing for its progress in areas of governance and management, crucial for this provisional recognition within the Olympic Movement. The IBA was initially suspended in 2019 and formally derecognized in 2023 following ethical and regulatory failures, marking a rare disciplinary action by the IOC.

