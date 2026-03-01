Left Menu

South Korea's Call for Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung expressed hope for North Korea to resume dialogue, emphasizing the importance of discussing a new era of relations. In his March 1 Independence Movement Day speech, he reiterated efforts towards restarting peace talks with Pyongyang to ensure stability on the Korean peninsula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-03-2026 07:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 07:06 IST
South Korea's Call for Renewed Dialogue with North Korea
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for renewed dialogue with North Korea, expressing optimism for discussions that could lead to a new era of relations between the two nations.

In a speech delivered on the 107th March 1 Independence Movement Day, President Lee highlighted his commitment to fostering peace on the Korean peninsula.

President Lee emphasized his willingness to engage in talks with Pyongyang to help achieve stability and mutual understanding in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cross-Border Tensions: Kabul Erupts Amid Afghan-Pakistani Skirmishes

Cross-Border Tensions: Kabul Erupts Amid Afghan-Pakistani Skirmishes

 Global
2
End of an Era: Ayatollah Khamenei's Legacy and Iran's Uncertain Future

End of an Era: Ayatollah Khamenei's Legacy and Iran's Uncertain Future

 United Arab Emirates
3
Iranian Cabinet warns that this 'great crime will never go unanswered' after Khamenei is killed by US-Israeli campaign, reports AP.

Iranian Cabinet warns that this 'great crime will never go unanswered' after...

 Global
4
The Iron Fist: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Dominant Rule and Its Legacy

The Iron Fist: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Dominant Rule and Its Legacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026