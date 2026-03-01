South Korea's Call for Renewed Dialogue with North Korea
South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung expressed hope for North Korea to resume dialogue, emphasizing the importance of discussing a new era of relations. In his March 1 Independence Movement Day speech, he reiterated efforts towards restarting peace talks with Pyongyang to ensure stability on the Korean peninsula.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for renewed dialogue with North Korea, expressing optimism for discussions that could lead to a new era of relations between the two nations.
In a speech delivered on the 107th March 1 Independence Movement Day, President Lee highlighted his commitment to fostering peace on the Korean peninsula.
President Lee emphasized his willingness to engage in talks with Pyongyang to help achieve stability and mutual understanding in the region.
