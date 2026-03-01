Operation Epic Fury: Unleashing Modern Warfare

The U.S. military made a significant move against Iranian targets, employing a variety of state-of-the-art weaponry as part of Operation Epic Fury. For the first time in combat, low-cost one-way attack drones, inspired by Iranian designs, were deployed alongside Tomahawk cruise missiles and stealth fighter jets.

The attack marked the introduction of suicide drones resembling Iran's Shahed drones, known as LUCAS, produced by Spektreworks. With their price at approximately $35,000 each, and enhanced precision, these drones represent a shift towards the 'affordable mass' military strategy, increasingly relevant in a changing global conflict landscape.

Additionally, F-18 and F-35 fighter jets, renowned for advanced stealth capabilities, played a key role in the strikes. The operation highlights the evolving use of sophisticated technology in combat, underscoring the increasing importance of cost-effective yet potent weapon systems in the modern era.

(With inputs from agencies.)