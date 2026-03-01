Left Menu

Iran's Supreme Leader Killed in Strikes

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly been killed in strikes conducted by Israeli and US forces, according to Iranian state media reports released on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 07:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 07:06 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In a shocking development, Iranian state media announced on Sunday that the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been killed in coordinated strikes by Israel and the United States.

These reports have sent ripples through the international community, as Khamenei was a pivotal figure in Iran's political landscape.

The consequences of his reported death, if confirmed, could have far-reaching implications for regional stability and diplomatic relations among key global players.

