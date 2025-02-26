Left Menu

Ramkumar and Myneni Advance to Bengaluru Open Quarterfinals

Indian duo Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni progressed to the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open after defeating Italy's Jacopo Berrettini and Enrico Dalla Valle in straight sets. The pair, defending champions, showcased strong performance, winning 6-3, 7-6 (4) in just over an hour.

India's tennis duo, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, secured a swift victory against Italians Jacopo Berrettini and Enrico Dalla Valle, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open. The defending champions took just one hour and 14 minutes to dispatch their opponents in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

In the first set, Ramkumar and Myneni established dominance, breaking the Italian serve in the fourth game and maintaining a comfortable 4-1 lead. Despite strong resistance from their opponents in the second set, the Indian pair rallied from a break in the sixth game to reclaim momentum and clinch the victory in a tense tiebreaker.

Looking forward, the duo will face Hynek Barton and Eric Vanshelboim in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the tournament saw other competitive matches as top seeds Anirudh Chandrasekar and Ray Ho, plus wild cards Adil Kalyanpur and Karan Singh, also advanced to the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

