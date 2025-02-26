Revving Up Monaco: FIA's New Pitstop Mandate To Energize Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix, one of Formula One's most prestigious races, is set for a dramatic change. The sport's governing body, the FIA, announced a requirement for drivers to make two pitstops, doubling the previous minimum. This new rule is designed to add strategic complexity to the iconic race.

The decision, aimed at shaking up the traditionally processional races around the narrow streets of the Mediterranean principality, demands the use of at least three different sets of tires. Drivers must also utilize at least two different compounds if the race remains dry, a move likely to influence race strategies significantly.

Qualifying in Monaco is traditionally more influential due to limited overtaking opportunities. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc noted the emphasis on qualifying, stating, "Monaco is super-exciting on a Saturday... Then on the Sunday it can get a little bit... there's not much happening." The regulation change is expected to inject more excitement into the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)