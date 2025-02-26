Afghanistan Stuns England in Champions Trophy Thriller

Ibrahim Zadran's majestic 177 and pacer Azmatullah Omarzai's fifer overshadowed Joe Root's masterful century as Afghanistan clinched a nail-biting 8-run victory over England in the Champions Trophy. This win has ousted the English team from the tournament after their second consecutive defeat.

The Afghan innings saw Zadran orchestrating a formidable 325 for seven, with substantial contributions from Hashmathullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mohammed Nabi. Despite an early struggle against Jofra Archer's sharp bowling, Zadran's power-hitting crucially shifted gears to push England to the brink.

In their chase, England relied heavily on Root's clever 120, supported by partnerships with Ben Duckett and Jos Buttler. However, Omarzai's key wickets at crucial moments ensured England's innings faltered, culminating in their exit as Afghanistan eyes Australia's challenge next.

(With inputs from agencies.)