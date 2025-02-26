Left Menu

Azmatullah Omarzai's Five-for Dismantles England in Thrilling Match

England struggled against Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai, who took five wickets, leading to a thrilling cricket match. Despite Joe Root's impressive 120-run performance, England was all out for 317 in 49.5 overs. Afghanistan's effective bowling, particularly from Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi, kept the English batsmen in check throughout.

In a gripping cricket showdown, England faced a stern test from Afghanistan's bowlers, notably Azmatullah Omarzai, who tore through their batting lineup with a five-wicket haul.

Joe Root's century was the lone bright spot for England, contributing 120 runs before being dismissed by Omarzai, as the team collapsed for a total of 317 runs.

Afghanistan's strategic bowling attack, including contributions from Mohammad Nabi, pressured England at crucial moments, ensuring a competitive contest on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

