Azmatullah Omarzai's Five-for Dismantles England in Thrilling Match

In a gripping cricket showdown, England faced a stern test from Afghanistan's bowlers, notably Azmatullah Omarzai, who tore through their batting lineup with a five-wicket haul.

Joe Root's century was the lone bright spot for England, contributing 120 runs before being dismissed by Omarzai, as the team collapsed for a total of 317 runs.

Afghanistan's strategic bowling attack, including contributions from Mohammad Nabi, pressured England at crucial moments, ensuring a competitive contest on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)