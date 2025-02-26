Left Menu

Triumphant Start: India Shines in FIH Hockey Pro League's Opening Matches

The Indian Men's and Women's Hockey teams launched strong campaigns in the FIH Hockey Pro League at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. The Men's team won five of eight matches, securing third place, while the Women's team experienced mixed results, placing sixth. Both teams are optimistic about upcoming challenges.

Indian Men's Hockey team (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
In a dynamic start to their FIH Hockey Pro League campaigns, both Indian Men's and Women's Hockey teams set the stage at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, each competing in eight matches from February 15 to 25. The Men's team showcased remarkable prowess, securing victories in five out of eight games, climbing to third place in the standings with 15 points—just one shy of joint-leaders England and Spain. The team rebounded impressively from an initial 1-3 defeat to Spain, securing a 2-0 victory against the same rival, continuing to build momentum against Germany and Ireland.

The Men's team demonstrated commendable resilience, bouncing back after a defeat to Germany with a narrow 1-0 win and dominating wins over Ireland. Despite a narrow 2-3 loss to England, they ended their Bhubaneswar stint on a positive note with a 2-1 victory, fueled by Captain Harmanpreet Singh's decisive brace. Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and promising 21-year-old Rajinder Singh were among the standout performers.

Meanwhile, the Women's team faced a rollercoaster of challenges. With two wins and two draws, they hold the sixth position with nine points. They commenced their tournament with a win and a draw against England, although subsequent defeats to Spain and Germany tested their resilience. Nevertheless, a strong 2-2 draw and bonus point win over the top-ranked Netherlands showcased their tenacity. Women's captain Salima Tete expressed confidence in her team's growth, emphasizing the benefits of playing against elite competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

