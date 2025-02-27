Empoli Stuns Juventus to Enter Coppa Italia Semifinals

Empoli delivered a stunning blow to Juventus by advancing in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals after a gripping 4-2 victory in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw during regular time. Empoli's Youssef Maleh scored the initial goal, while Juventus failed to match up to expectations for much of the match.

Juventus manager Thiago Motta did not hold back in his critique of the team's lackluster first-half display, emphasizing the shame associated with their poor performance. "Shame. I feel shame for what we saw in the first half," Motta stated at the press conference, highlighting the need for a change in attitude as well as deeper respect for their heritage.

Though Khephren Thuram brought Juventus level in the second half, Empoli claimed victory as penalty kicks unfolded, with Luca Marianucci sealing their win. Juve's Dusan Vlahovic missed his penalty shot, while Empoli's Devis Vasquez delivered crucial saves. Empoli's next challenge will be against Bologna in the semi-finals.

