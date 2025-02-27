Trajectron Sports Makes Waves with 'Arawan' Airgun Production

On Thursday, Trajectron Sports announced a significant step in the 'Make in India' initiative with the commencement of production of 'Arawan', a high-precision pre-charged pneumatic (PCP) airgun. This move marks a pivotal advancement in precision engineering within the sports equipment sector.

Trajectron, founded by Pramod Paulose, Prahlad Kakar, and Brian D'Souza, started production in collaboration with manufacturing partners. The company aims for an initial capacity of 5,000 units per quarter for a year, planning to increase output to meet growing demand. The Bhiwandi-based facility features advanced machinery and stringent quality systems, underscoring their commitment to quality and the 'Make-in-India' vision.

The Indian airgun industry, valued at USD 3 billion and driven by cultural significance and the rising popularity of shooting sports, faces import-related challenges. To combat these, Trajectron aims to fill the void with locally produced airguns. Additionally, Trajectron plans international expansion by 2025, targeting markets in the USA, Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia through strategic partnerships and international trade shows.

(With inputs from agencies.)