Dani Ceballos Faces Weeks on the Sidelines due to Injury

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a left leg injury during the Copa del Rey semifinals. The injury occurred in the closing moments of Madrid's 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Tests conducted on Thursday confirmed that Ceballos has a muscle and tendon injury in his left hamstring. The club announced that his recovery progress will be continually assessed.

Speculation from Spanish media suggests that the 28-year-old player might be unavailable for as long as two months. Ceballos has been recently pivotal for coach Carlo Ancelotti, starting regularly in Madrid's lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)