Dani Ceballos Faces Weeks on the Sidelines due to Injury

Real Madrid's midfielder Dani Ceballos will miss several weeks due to a left leg injury sustained in the Copa del Rey semifinals. Subsequent tests revealed a muscle and tendon injury, potentially sidelining him for up to two months.

Dani Ceballos
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a left leg injury during the Copa del Rey semifinals. The injury occurred in the closing moments of Madrid's 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Tests conducted on Thursday confirmed that Ceballos has a muscle and tendon injury in his left hamstring. The club announced that his recovery progress will be continually assessed.

Speculation from Spanish media suggests that the 28-year-old player might be unavailable for as long as two months. Ceballos has been recently pivotal for coach Carlo Ancelotti, starting regularly in Madrid's lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

