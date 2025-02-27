Liverpool's Historic March to Premier League Glory

Liverpool continues its impressive journey towards securing the Premier League title, potentially sealing their triumph with an anticipated win against Arsenal at Anfield on May 10.

With a recent 2-0 victory over Newcastle United, Arne Slot's team stretched their lead to 13 points, with experts giving them a 98.7% chance of clinching the league. A similar situation has never failed to result in a title win since the inception of English top-flight football in 1888-89.

Despite this dominance, Slot remains cautious with 10 games still to play. Due to the upcoming international break and other commitments, Liverpool will play only one league match in March, requiring diligent planning for upcoming decisive fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)