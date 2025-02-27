Afghanistan Cricket: From Underdogs to World Beaters

Afghanistan's cricket journey is one of rapid ascendency and remarkable achievement, capturing the hearts of fans across the globe. Since making their ICC tournament debut in 2010, the Afghan team has transformed from an affiliate member to a powerhouse in world cricket, cementing full ICC membership and making strong showings in major tournaments.

Their rise was punctuated by a sensational one-wicket triumph over Scotland during the 2015 World Cup. But it was the 2023 ODI World Cup where Afghanistan truly made their presence felt. They triumphed over cricket giants—England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka—to secure a sixth-place finish and earn their inaugural ticket to the ICC Champions Trophy. These victories not only boosted their standings but signaled their emergence as a cricketing force.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan's prowess was on full display. They achieved a stunning 69-run victory against England in Delhi, outplayed Pakistan by eight wickets in Chennai, and vanquished Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Pune. They nearly defeated Australia, but Glenn Maxwell's heroic double-century saved the future champions.

Afghanistan continued their formidable streak in the 2024 T20 World Cup, thrashing New Zealand by 84 runs in the group stage and pulling off a stunning 21-run win against Australia during the Super Eight stage. Though their campaign ended in the semi-finals with a loss to South Africa, their performances established them as a potent team.

Momentum carried into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, highlighted by a remarkable victory over England, facilitated by Ibrahim Zadran's outstanding 177 and Azmatullah Omarzai's crucial 5/58. By setting a target of 325/7 and restricting England to 317, Afghanistan proved their mettle on the world stage.

Each ICC tournament sees Afghanistan rewriting its own narrative, proving they are contenders capable of dethroning cricket's elite. The team, once known for occasional upsets, now consistently challenges and defeats some of the best competitors in international cricket. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)