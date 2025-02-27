Hyderabad Gears Up for Stellar IPL Showcase at Renovated Stadium
Hyderabad Cricket Association President Jagan Mohan Rao discusses preparations at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for IPL 2025. With renovations underway, including washroom upgrades and repainting, SRH begins training on March 2. Rao expresses hopes for hosting future ceremonies and a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad performance.
The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is intensively preparing the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for the highly anticipated IPL 2025 season, reveals HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao. The Sunrisers Hyderabad are slated to start training from March 2, signaling the start of cricket festivities in the city.
In an interview with ANI, Rao outlined ongoing renovations aimed at enhancing spectator experiences across nine home matches. "We've been recognized for having the 'Best Pitch and Ground' and are now focused on elevating the stadium's amenities," he stated. Upgrades include refurbishing washrooms, corporate boxes, and a fresh coat of paint. The renovations will conclude by March 15, ahead of SRH's arrival.
Rao also highlighted strong support from local authorities and the SRH management for their cooperation. Although disappointed at missing out on hosting major ceremonies this year, he is hopeful for SRH's success and future hosting honors. The HCA aims to craft an exceptional fan experience with its current enhancements.

