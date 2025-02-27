Shaurya Bhattacharya Dominates Chhattisgarh Open with Stellar Performance

Delhi's rising golfing star, Shaurya Bhattacharya, delivered a stellar eight-under 61, catapulting him five strokes clear at the top on day three of the Rs one crore Chhattisgarh Open on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Bhattacharya, hailed as the 2024 PGTI Emerging Player of the Year, recorded a total of 21-under 186 over the tournament's three days, moving up a spot from his previous tied-second position. His rapid ascent comes as Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja surged 13 spots with a 62 to tie for second place at 16-under 291 alongside Khalin Joshi, who posted a 67 to remain in contention.

Bhattacharya, describing his game, mentioned the importance of precise approach shots and expressed confidence from his previous year's victory. As the tournament progresses, it highlights both experienced players and emerging talents such as 16-year-old S. Manoj and others striving for top positions in Indian golf.

