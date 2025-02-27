Left Menu

Shaurya Bhattacharya Dominates Chhattisgarh Open with Stellar Performance

Delhi golfer Shaurya Bhattacharya delivered a remarkable performance at the Chhattisgarh Open, finishing five strokes ahead with an eight-under 61. Bhattacharya leads at 21-under 186, while Sri Lankan N Thangaraja and Khalin Joshi are tied-second. The tournament continues to showcase emerging talents in Indian golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nayaraipur | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:25 IST
Shaurya Bhattacharya Dominates Chhattisgarh Open with Stellar Performance
Shaurya Bhattacharya

Delhi's rising golfing star, Shaurya Bhattacharya, delivered a stellar eight-under 61, catapulting him five strokes clear at the top on day three of the Rs one crore Chhattisgarh Open on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Bhattacharya, hailed as the 2024 PGTI Emerging Player of the Year, recorded a total of 21-under 186 over the tournament's three days, moving up a spot from his previous tied-second position. His rapid ascent comes as Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja surged 13 spots with a 62 to tie for second place at 16-under 291 alongside Khalin Joshi, who posted a 67 to remain in contention.

Bhattacharya, describing his game, mentioned the importance of precise approach shots and expressed confidence from his previous year's victory. As the tournament progresses, it highlights both experienced players and emerging talents such as 16-year-old S. Manoj and others striving for top positions in Indian golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025