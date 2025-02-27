Left Menu

Giants and Challengers Clash in Women's Premier League Showdown

In a thrilling Women's Premier League encounter, Gujarat Giants' skipper Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and decided to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Each team made one substitution; D Hemalatha replaced Simran Shaikh for Giants, and leg spinner Prema Rawat joined the Challengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:13 IST
In an electrifying Women's Premier League match, Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner won the toss, choosing to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The decision set the stage for a competitive encounter between the two teams.

Strategic changes were made by both sides. Gujarat Giants introduced D Hemalatha into their lineup, replacing Simran Shaikh. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru opted for leg spinner Prema Rawat to substitute the defending champions' Ekta Bist.

The squads for this intriguing matchup were announced, highlighting notable players such as Smriti Mandhana for Bengaluru and Beth Mooney for Giants. The teams, with their tactical adjustments, seemed ready for a high-stakes game.

