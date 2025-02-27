Left Menu

Ducati's Dominance: A MotoGP Season with Bold Choices and Championship Aspirations

Ducati sticks with its successful 2024 engine for upcoming MotoGP seasons, amidst risks as rival teams may catch up. With champions Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia leading the charge, the team aims to maintain dominance, despite Jorge Martin's absence due to injury and switch to Aprilia.

27-02-2025
Ducati's decision to continue using their successful 2024 engine in upcoming MotoGP seasons represents a strategic gamble. Despite potential risks of rival teams closing the gap, the Italian racing giant is banking on their past victories and the experience of MotoGP champions Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.

Last season, Ducati's performance was near invincible, winning 19 out of 20 races and clinching the constructors' title with ease, thanks to their technological prowess and exceptional craftsmanship. Team manager Davide Tardozzi expresses confidence that this momentum can be maintained as engine specifications remain unchanged until 2026.

However, defending champion Jorge Martin's absence from the season's start due to injury and his transfer to Aprilia adds an unpredictable element to the mix. Meanwhile, Marquez, despite his age, is eager to compete fiercely, ensuring that Ducati remains the team to beat.

