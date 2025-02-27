Left Menu

India Announces Deaf Cricket Squad for International Series

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association has unveiled Team India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 and ODI Deaf series. The tri-series, featuring India, South Africa, and Australia, is set for March 2025 in New Delhi. Coach Dev Dutt praises the team's potential under captain Virender Singh's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:38 IST
India Announces Deaf Cricket Squad for International Series
Team India (Photo: IDCA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has officially announced the 15-member Team India squad for the upcoming International T20 and ODI Deaf cricket series. The T20 International Tri-series, featuring India, South Africa, and Australia, is scheduled to take place from March 2 to 8, 2025, at Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi. This will be followed by a three-match ODI series against Australia from March 10 to 12. Team India's squad selection was overseen by the All-India Men's Selection Committee, with Virender Singh appointed as captain.

Under the leadership of Coach Dev Dutt and Assistant Coach Susheel Gupta, the Indian deaf cricket team is gearing up with extensive training sessions. Coach Dutt commended the selection of a highly capable squad and expressed gratitude to IDCA for organizing the series. 'The Indian squad looks extremely promising,' said IDCA President Sumit Jain. 'I am optimistic about stellar performances from our Deaf Cricket Team, showcasing their talent on this international platform.' Jain further emphasized the significance of these tournaments for establishing the team as world leaders.

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association is a prominent member of the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC), which collaborates with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to promote cricket among hearing-impaired athletes globally. IDCA CEO Roma Balwani reaffirmed the association's commitment to organizing such series, appreciating the special talents of hearing-impaired players. Balwani looks forward to competitive tournaments ahead, confident in India's potential to win and shine internationally.



