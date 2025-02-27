Ashleigh Gardner's All-Round Brilliance Secures Giants Victory Over RCB
Gujarat Giants, led by Ashleigh Gardner's impressive all-round performance, secured a comfortable six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League. Chasing a target of 126, Gardner's brilliant 58 off 31 balls and key partnerships led to victory in 16.3 overs.
Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner delivered an outstanding performance to guide her team to a commanding six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League on Thursday. This win marked Gujarat's second success in the tournament, chasing a target of 126 in just 16.3 overs.
After opting to field first, the Giants' bowlers instantly put RCB under pressure, reducing them to 25 for three inside the powerplay. England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge was the first to fall, followed by Australia's Ellyse Perry, who was bowled by Gardner for a duck. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana's struggles continued before being dismissed for 10 by Tanuja Kanwar.
Despite their faltering start, Kanika Ahuja emerged as RCB's top scorer as they reached 125/7 at the end of their innings. Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar claimed two wickets each, while Gardner and Kashvee Gautam took one each. In response, Gardner led Gujarat's chase with a blistering 58 off 31 balls, forming a vital partnership with Phoebe Litchfield, who remained unbeaten on 30 to ensure victory.
