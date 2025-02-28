Left Menu

Jannik Sinner's Laureus Nomination Withdrawn Amid Doping Controversy

Jannik Sinner's nomination for the Laureus sportsman of the year award was revoked due to a three-month doping ban. The Italian tennis player faced suspension after two positive tests, leading to a settlement with WADA. Despite extenuating circumstances, the nomination became ineligible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:36 IST
Jannik Sinner's Laureus Nomination Withdrawn Amid Doping Controversy
Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis standout, had his nomination for the prestigious Laureus sportsman of the year award withdrawn. The decision follows a three-month suspension resulting from two positive doping tests.

In a statement issued by Laureus World Sports Academy chairman Sean Fitzpatrick, it was revealed that Sinner's settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) influenced the academy's decision.

Despite what were described as extenuating circumstances surrounding the situation, WADA's push for a longer suspension was resolved with a shorter ban due to accidental contamination involving the banned steroid, Clostebol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

