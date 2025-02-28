Jannik Sinner's Laureus Nomination Withdrawn Amid Doping Controversy

Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis standout, had his nomination for the prestigious Laureus sportsman of the year award withdrawn. The decision follows a three-month suspension resulting from two positive doping tests.

In a statement issued by Laureus World Sports Academy chairman Sean Fitzpatrick, it was revealed that Sinner's settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) influenced the academy's decision.

Despite what were described as extenuating circumstances surrounding the situation, WADA's push for a longer suspension was resolved with a shorter ban due to accidental contamination involving the banned steroid, Clostebol.

(With inputs from agencies.)