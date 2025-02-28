Jannik Sinner's Laureus Nomination Withdrawn Amid Doping Controversy
Jannik Sinner's nomination for the Laureus sportsman of the year award was revoked due to a three-month doping ban. The Italian tennis player faced suspension after two positive tests, leading to a settlement with WADA. Despite extenuating circumstances, the nomination became ineligible.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis standout, had his nomination for the prestigious Laureus sportsman of the year award withdrawn. The decision follows a three-month suspension resulting from two positive doping tests.
In a statement issued by Laureus World Sports Academy chairman Sean Fitzpatrick, it was revealed that Sinner's settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) influenced the academy's decision.
Despite what were described as extenuating circumstances surrounding the situation, WADA's push for a longer suspension was resolved with a shorter ban due to accidental contamination involving the banned steroid, Clostebol.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jannik Sinner
- Laureus
- sportsman
- doping
- tennis
- suspension
- WADA
- positive tests
- Grand Slam
- nomination
ALSO READ
Rybakina Disappointed Over WTA Decision on Coach Suspension
Aid Freeze in Syria: The Human Cost of US Assistance Suspension
Turbulent Times: TPLF's Three-Month Suspension Sparks Concerns for Ethiopia's Stability
Bhakta Charan Das Revokes Suspensions, Calls for Unity in Odisha Congress
Pakistan Soccer in Limbo: FIFA Suspension Hits Once More