Emma Raducanu Returns to Indian Wells Amid Security Concerns

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is poised to make her return to the tennis circuit at Indian Wells next week, marking her first appearance since an incident in Dubai where a man demonstrated obsessive behavior towards her during a match, according to reports by British media.

During her second-round match against Karolina Muchova at the Dubai Championships, Raducanu appeared troubled as security escorted the man out of the arena. Eventually, she overcame a 4-0 deficit to force a tiebreak but ultimately lost the match 7-6(6) 6-4.

Although the man was detained by Dubai Police, Raducanu opted to drop charges. The WTA has since banned him from future tournaments, promising to support Raducanu's safety and well-being. Currently ranked 55th, she has struggled with consistency and injuries since her win at the 2021 U.S. Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)