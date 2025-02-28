Ultimate Table Tennis League Set for Thrilling Showdown in Ahmedabad
The sixth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis takes place in Ahmedabad from May 29 to June 15. The event features eight teams, including defending champions Goa Challengers, competing at the EKA Arena. Teams comprise national and international players, providing a platform for Indian players to compete with top talent.
The much-anticipated sixth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), India's premier table tennis league, is set to captivate audiences in Ahmedabad from May 29 to June 15.
Marking a first for the city, the state-of-the-art EKA Arena, known for hosting the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup and the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, will stage this thrilling sports event.
With eight competitive teams, including the title-defending Goa Challengers aiming for a third consecutive win, UTT continues to reshape India's table tennis scene by offering players a unique opportunity to compete against international counterparts.
