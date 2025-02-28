Left Menu

Ultimate Table Tennis League Set for Thrilling Showdown in Ahmedabad

The sixth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis takes place in Ahmedabad from May 29 to June 15. The event features eight teams, including defending champions Goa Challengers, competing at the EKA Arena. Teams comprise national and international players, providing a platform for Indian players to compete with top talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:14 IST
Ultimate Table Tennis League Set for Thrilling Showdown in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated sixth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), India's premier table tennis league, is set to captivate audiences in Ahmedabad from May 29 to June 15.

Marking a first for the city, the state-of-the-art EKA Arena, known for hosting the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup and the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, will stage this thrilling sports event.

With eight competitive teams, including the title-defending Goa Challengers aiming for a third consecutive win, UTT continues to reshape India's table tennis scene by offering players a unique opportunity to compete against international counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025