Ultimate Table Tennis League Set for Thrilling Showdown in Ahmedabad

The much-anticipated sixth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), India's premier table tennis league, is set to captivate audiences in Ahmedabad from May 29 to June 15.

Marking a first for the city, the state-of-the-art EKA Arena, known for hosting the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup and the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, will stage this thrilling sports event.

With eight competitive teams, including the title-defending Goa Challengers aiming for a third consecutive win, UTT continues to reshape India's table tennis scene by offering players a unique opportunity to compete against international counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)