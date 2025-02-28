Left Menu

Rob Walter Focuses on Performance Over Debate in Champions Trophy

Rob Walter, South Africa's head coach, emphasizes on focusing energy on team performance for the Champions Trophy instead of debating any advantage India might have by playing in Dubai. Despite challenges, Walter underscores adaptability and nurturing young talent as the key to the team's future success.

Updated: 28-02-2025 17:32 IST
South Africa's head coach, Rob Walter, prioritizes his team's performance in the Champions Trophy rather than debating if India has an advantage from playing in Dubai. Walter insists that focusing on disadvantages diverts energy from his team's core objectives.

Discussing the challenges, Walter acknowledges that India will play all their matches at the same venue in Dubai, while other teams, including his, must travel across Pakistan. South Africa, currently leading Group B, needs to concentrate on their crucial upcoming match against England.

Walter believes the experiences gained from the Tri-series in Pakistan will benefit the team, despite missing key players. He emphasizes adaptability and nurture of young talent as central to South Africa's strategy, especially with an eye on hosting the ODI World Cup in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

