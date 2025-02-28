Thrilling Champions Trophy Match: Afghanistan vs Australia

In an intense Champions Trophy match on Friday, Australia faced off against Afghanistan, showcasing a gripping contest of talent and strategy.

Afghanistan, batting first, mustered a total of 273 runs, led by stellar outings from Sediqullah Atal with 85 runs and Azmatullah Omarzai contributing 67 runs. Despite their efforts, Afghanistan's lineup crumbled under Australia's bowling attack.

Australian bowlers proved formidable, with Spencer Johnson and Ben Dwarshuis each claiming crucial wickets. Johnson's effective spells, along with Dwarshuis' strategic deliveries, restricted Afghanistan and tilted the balance in favor of Australia, underscoring a well-fought victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)