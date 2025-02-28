Left Menu

Jos Buttler Steps Down as England White-Ball Captain

Jos Buttler announced his decision to step down as England's white-ball captain following England's early exit from the Champions Trophy. His decision comes after disappointing performances in recent tournaments, though he plans to continue his cricketing career.

Jos Buttler on Friday made the crucial decision to step down as England's white-ball captain. This announcement follows England's early exit from the Champions Trophy after a loss to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Despite having led England to T20 World Cup glory in 2022, Buttler's recent tenure has been marred by two disappointing tournament performances, including England's failure to make the semifinals of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Buttler expressed his intentions to continue playing cricket, focusing on returning to the enjoyment of the sport, while acknowledging the honor and challenges of his captaincy.

