Virat Kohli's Legacy: A Stellar Comeback and Milestones Ahead

KL Rahul lauds Virat Kohli's immense contribution to Indian cricket and anticipates further milestones. Kohli's remarkable comeback against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy highlighted his prowess. As India gears up for Kohli's 300th ODI, the team celebrates its key players' form leading into crucial matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:41 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

KL Rahul struggled to find words to describe Virat Kohli's invaluable role in Indian cricket, expressing hope for many more games and centuries in his career. Kohli marked his resurgence against rival Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, echoing his famous T20 World Cup performance over the same opponents.

In his 299th ODI, the 'Chase Master' crafted another remarkable innings as he guided India to a victory over Pakistan's 241-run challenge without a sweat. Kohli hit the winning runs, celebrating his 51st century and becoming the fastest to reach 14,000 ODI runs.

Set to play his 300th ODI against New Zealand, Kohli continues to shine. "Words fall short," Rahul commented on Kohli's contribution, stating the team's harmony following a rough Test series in Australia. Noteworthy performances from Captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer have reinforced India's batting prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

