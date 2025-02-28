Harvinder Singh: From Paralympic Gold to Padma Shri

Harvinder Singh, the para archer who achieved a historic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, is on course to receive one of India's most prestigious awards, the Padma Shri. This accolade will make him the first Indian para archer to be decorated with this honor.

In a conversation with ANI, Singh reflected on his mindset ahead of the gold-medal match, focusing on performance rather than just winning. "As soon as I secured the semifinals, joy overwhelmed me as it was an upgrade from my Tokyo 2020 bronze," he expressed, adding that maintaining momentum was crucial.

Singh acknowledged the challenges faced during the final. His strategy was to embrace the conditions, particularly the wind, which had an impact on the match. After winning bronze in Tokyo, he meticulously studied his performances to ensure success in Paris with the support of his coaches, Gaurav Sharma and Jeevan Joshi Teja.

The seasoned archer revealed that training in Paris a month prior to the competition provided a major advantage, helping him adapt to local weather conditions. Upon receiving news of his Padma Shri selection, Singh shared the joyous moment with his family and coaches.

Looking ahead, Singh is determined to excel at the World Championship, Para Asian Games, and 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. He has also been proactive, participating in the Para Asia Cup where the team won multiple medals. Continuing his training in India, he plans to attend high-performance camps abroad ahead of key events.

Fueled by his recent successes and recognition, Harvinder Singh is set to further cement his legacy in para-archery, aiming to bring more accolades to India.

