George Russell Dominates Final Day of F1 Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain
In the final day of Formula One pre-season testing in Bahrain, George Russell topped the charts, edging out reigning champion Max Verstappen. Mercedes clocked the best time, closely followed by Williams and McLaren. Testing highlighted several incidents, including interruptions by a shattered glass pane and an unexpected bus appearance.
George Russell concluded the third and final day of Formula One pre-season testing in Bahrain by claiming the fastest time for Mercedes, narrowly beating Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, in a dramatic finish on Friday.
The Briton showed impressive stamina, completing 91 laps and setting the day's leading time of one minute 29.545 seconds under the floodlights at the Sakhir circuit. Although his time was marginally slower than Carlos Sainz's track record from the previous day, Russell outpaced Alex Albon, who ended third-fastest after an exhaustive 137 laps.
The session was eventful, with a pane of glass falling on the track causing a brief suspension, followed by a surprise appearance of a bus on the run-off area causing another interruption. Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli showed early promise but eventually finished tenth as testing concluded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
