Australia Climbs to Champions Trophy Semis Amid Rain Drama
Australia's interim captain, Steve Smith, praised his bowlers after rain stopped play against Afghanistan, ensuring their semi-final entry in the Champions Trophy. Australia, on 109/1 chasing 274, advanced with four points after the washout. Despite extras, Smith was pleased with the bowling. Matthew Short's injury might affect his semi-final availability.
Australia has secured a spot in the Champions Trophy semi-finals following a rain-abandoned match against Afghanistan. The team's stand-in skipper, Steve Smith, commended the disciplined performance of his bowlers, despite the match being halted with Australia at 109/1 in pursuit of a 274-run target.
The downpour rendered the field unplayable, leading to a game call-off after a two-hour delay, and Australia's advancement with four points. Despite conceding 37 extras, including 17 wides, Smith backed his bowling unit's effectiveness in beating the bat and taking crucial wickets.
Matthew Short suffered a fielding injury but returned to bat. His fitness for the upcoming semi-finals remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi believed a 300-plus score was possible. With qualification hopes grim, he praised his players' performances, notably Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai.
