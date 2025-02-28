Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Surge to WPL's Top Spot with Commanding Victory

Delhi Capitals triumphed over Mumbai Indians with a commanding nine-wicket victory in the Women's Premier League. Jess Jonassen's exceptional bowling restricted MI to 123. Meg Lanning's unbeaten 60 led DC's successful chase, propelling them to the top of the WPL standings. The win marked a pivotal moment for DC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:46 IST
Delhi Capitals secured a commanding victory over Mumbai Indians by nine wickets, leaping to the top of the Women's Premier League. Opting to bowl first, DC's Jess Jonassen delivered an outstanding bowling performance, limiting the former champions to a modest 123 for nine.

Jonassen's figures of 3 for 25 dismantled MI's batting lineup, claiming the crucial wickets of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, and G Kamalini. Chasing the target, skipper Meg Lanning remained unbeaten on 60, sharing a vital 85-run partnership with Shafali Verma to guide DC to an emphatic win.

The victory propelled Delhi Capitals to the top of the standings with eight points from six matches, while Mumbai Indians slipped to second. DC is set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru next, while MI will compete against UP Warriorz in their upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

