Meg Lanning Joins WPL's Elite 1,000-Run Club

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning has emerged as the third player in the Women's Premier League (WPL) to surpass the 1,000-run mark. Facing off against her former team, the Delhi Capitals, Lanning accomplished this milestone at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

The star batter led UP Warriorz with an impressive innings, scoring 54 off 38 deliveries with a strike rate of 142.11, including nine fours and a six. This performance places her in the esteemed company of Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur as members of the exclusive 1,000-run club.

Despite their previous struggles, Lanning, along with teammates Phoebe Litchfield and Harleen Deol, delivered a commendable performance to stabilize UP Warriorz, who finished at 154/8 after 20 overs. As both UPW and DC remain winless in their previous matches, today's game presents a crucial opportunity to break this stalemate. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)