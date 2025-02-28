George Russell Leads Mercedes to Top in Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

George Russell asserted Mercedes' dominance on the final day of Formula One pre-season testing in Bahrain, outperforming reigning world champion Max Verstappen in a dramatic finish. The Briton's performance underscores Mercedes' readiness as the 2024 season looms.

Meanwhile, Australian newcomer Oscar Piastri showcased McLaren's measured approach, hinting at potential speed while focusing on learning and vehicle refinement. Despite fluctuations in team rankings, clear progress was noted across various teams, including Ferrari and Red Bull, who are strategically setting the pace for the upcoming season.

In a day marked by unusual interruptions and health setbacks, Aston Martin experienced mixed fortunes, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso sharing driving duties under challenging circumstances. As testing concludes, teams head into the 2024 season opener in Australia with a clearer understanding of their vehicles and strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)