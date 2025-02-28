Left Menu

George Russell Leads Mercedes to Top in Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

George Russell topped the third day of Formula One pre-season testing in Bahrain for Mercedes, outpacing Max Verstappen. The final day saw intense competition, with several top teams showing promising performances. McLaren's Piastri focused on learning, while Aston Martin faced challenges with driver health. Overall, the test provided valuable insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:24 IST
George Russell Leads Mercedes to Top in Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
George Russell

George Russell asserted Mercedes' dominance on the final day of Formula One pre-season testing in Bahrain, outperforming reigning world champion Max Verstappen in a dramatic finish. The Briton's performance underscores Mercedes' readiness as the 2024 season looms.

Meanwhile, Australian newcomer Oscar Piastri showcased McLaren's measured approach, hinting at potential speed while focusing on learning and vehicle refinement. Despite fluctuations in team rankings, clear progress was noted across various teams, including Ferrari and Red Bull, who are strategically setting the pace for the upcoming season.

In a day marked by unusual interruptions and health setbacks, Aston Martin experienced mixed fortunes, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso sharing driving duties under challenging circumstances. As testing concludes, teams head into the 2024 season opener in Australia with a clearer understanding of their vehicles and strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025