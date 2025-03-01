Left Menu

Duplantis Breaks Pole Vault World Record Again

Armand Duplantis achieved a 6.27 meters pole vault, setting a new world record at the All Star Perche meet in France. His previous record was 6.26 meters. Emmanouil Karalis placed second with a Greek record of 6.02 meters, while six participants vaulted 5.91 meters or more.

Updated: 01-03-2025 04:13 IST
Duplantis Breaks Pole Vault World Record Again
Armand Duplantis

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Sweden's Armand Duplantis shattered the world pole vault record for an astonishing 11th time, achieving a staggering height of 6.27 meters. This feat took place at the All Star Perche meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Friday.

The Olympic and world champion broke his previous world record of 6.26 meters, achieved in Silesia in August, on his very first attempt. Duplantis continues to push the boundaries of the sport with his exceptional talent and determination.

Adding to the event's competitive spirit, Emmanouil Karalis secured second place with a new Greek record by vaulting 6.02 meters. The meet saw an unprecedented level of performance as six athletes managed to clear 5.91 meters or higher, marking a significant milestone in pole vault competition history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

