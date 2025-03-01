Mondo Soars: Duplantis Shatters Pole Vault Record Yet Again

Sweden's Armand Duplantis made history once again by breaking the world pole vault record, soaring to an astounding height of 6.27 meters during the All Star Perche meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

In an electric performance, Duplantis, who is a two-time Olympic and world champion, surpassed his previous world record of 6.26 meters, which he set earlier this year in Silesia. Track-side fireworks celebrated his significant achievement as he cleared the record height on his first attempt.

In addition to his athletic feat, the 25-year-old also ventured into music, releasing his debut song titled 'Bop' under his artistic name 'Mondo'. Duplantis' dominance in pole vaulting is unmatched, having improved the world record incrementally 11 times since 2020, cementing his legacy in the sport.

