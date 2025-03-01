Left Menu

Mondo Soars: Duplantis Shatters Pole Vault Record Yet Again

Armand Duplantis set a new world pole vault record, clearing 6.27 meters at the All Star Perche meet in France. The 25-year-old two-time Olympic champion continues to dominate, having broken the world record 11 times since 2020. Duplantis also released his first song 'Bop' under his nickname 'Mondo'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 04:50 IST
Mondo Soars: Duplantis Shatters Pole Vault Record Yet Again
Armand Duplantis

Sweden's Armand Duplantis made history once again by breaking the world pole vault record, soaring to an astounding height of 6.27 meters during the All Star Perche meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

In an electric performance, Duplantis, who is a two-time Olympic and world champion, surpassed his previous world record of 6.26 meters, which he set earlier this year in Silesia. Track-side fireworks celebrated his significant achievement as he cleared the record height on his first attempt.

In addition to his athletic feat, the 25-year-old also ventured into music, releasing his debut song titled 'Bop' under his artistic name 'Mondo'. Duplantis' dominance in pole vaulting is unmatched, having improved the world record incrementally 11 times since 2020, cementing his legacy in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025