Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident
Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Fonseca experienced a car theft on his way to training in Mexico but remained unharmed. Club Leon confirmed the incident, which occurred near the Lagos de Moreno highway in Jalisco. Fonseca is in good spirits and is preparing for his upcoming match against Xolos de Tijuana.
Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Fonseca was involved in a car theft incident en route to a training session in Jalisco, Mexico, but emerged unscathed, his team, Club Leon, reported on Friday.
The theft occurred near the Lagos de Moreno highway in the northern region of Jalisco on Thursday morning. Club Leon confirmed that both Fonseca and the vehicle were targeted.
Despite the incident, Fonseca has reassured fans of his well-being through social media, thanking them for their support. Club Leon stated that he is continuing his training regimen and is expected to play in Saturday's match against Xolos de Tijuana.
