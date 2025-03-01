Left Menu

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Fonseca experienced a car theft on his way to training in Mexico but remained unharmed. Club Leon confirmed the incident, which occurred near the Lagos de Moreno highway in Jalisco. Fonseca is in good spirits and is preparing for his upcoming match against Xolos de Tijuana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 05:37 IST
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Fonseca was involved in a car theft incident en route to a training session in Jalisco, Mexico, but emerged unscathed, his team, Club Leon, reported on Friday.

The theft occurred near the Lagos de Moreno highway in the northern region of Jalisco on Thursday morning. Club Leon confirmed that both Fonseca and the vehicle were targeted.

Despite the incident, Fonseca has reassured fans of his well-being through social media, thanking them for their support. Club Leon stated that he is continuing his training regimen and is expected to play in Saturday's match against Xolos de Tijuana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025