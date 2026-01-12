Left Menu

U.S. and Mexico Collaborate against Drug Cartels

In light of President Donald Trump's threats of strikes on drug cartels, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente have discussed stronger cooperation to dismantle narcoterrorist networks and curb fentanyl and weapons trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 09:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 09:09 IST
U.S. and Mexico Collaborate against Drug Cartels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a dialogue with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente. This comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's recent threat to target drug cartels perceived as influential in Mexico.

The discourse centered on the necessity for enhanced bilateral efforts to dismantle violent narcoterrorist networks and curb the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons, confirmed State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott in a public statement.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum underscored the urgency of this cooperation on Friday, particularly after the U.S. military's operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
2
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
4
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026