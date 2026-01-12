U.S. and Mexico Collaborate against Drug Cartels
In light of President Donald Trump's threats of strikes on drug cartels, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente have discussed stronger cooperation to dismantle narcoterrorist networks and curb fentanyl and weapons trafficking.
On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a dialogue with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente. This comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's recent threat to target drug cartels perceived as influential in Mexico.
The discourse centered on the necessity for enhanced bilateral efforts to dismantle violent narcoterrorist networks and curb the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons, confirmed State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott in a public statement.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum underscored the urgency of this cooperation on Friday, particularly after the U.S. military's operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro.
