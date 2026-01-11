Left Menu

Shivpuri to Host State-of-the-Art National Postal Training Centre

The government plans to establish the 7th National Postal Training Centre in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 111 crore. Announced by Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the centre aims to boost the postal training ecosystem. It will place Shivpuri alongside other premier postal training institutions.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:30 IST
The Union government has announced plans to establish the 7th National Postal Training Centre in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, with a significant investment of Rs 111 crore. This initiative, revealed by Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, aims to bolster the postal training infrastructure across the nation.

During Scindia's official visit to Madhya Pradesh, he inaugurated six renovated Post Offices and made pivotal announcements related to postal services. Scindia emphasized the capacity of existing centers, noting they train approximately 2,000 postal personnel annually. The addition of the Shivpuri centre marks a strategic expansion.

An official statement from the telecom ministry highlighted Scindia's directive to senior postal officials to expedite the project, setting an ambitious completion target within 8 to 12 months. He also introduced future postal services, Speed Post 24 and Speed Post 48, promising rapid delivery services.

