Cycle to Fitness: Bhopal Hosts 56th Fit India Sunday Event

The 56th edition of Fit India Sunday on Cycle took place at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in Bhopal, capturing the attention of athletes, celebrities, and fitness enthusiasts alike. Among the participants was actor Payal Rohatgi, who underscored the significance of fitness and the necessity of adopting responsible lifestyle practices.

Speaking to ANI, Rohatgi remarked, "It feels very good. It is very important that the population of India move in the right direction. I am really happy that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are fighting obesity and pollution." Participants lauded the initiative for its dual focus on physical fitness and environmental awareness, with one enthusiast stating, "We all aim for 'Fit India ka Doze, Cycle roz'. It was gratifying to join the event that our prime minister, Modi, and our state sports minister, Vishwas Sarang, initiated. It energized us greatly."

Among the distinguished attendees were Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang, actress Payal Rohatgi, former Badminton champion Pullela Gopichand, and ex-Tennis player Leander Paes. Mandaviya highlighted the expansion of the Sundays on Cycle campaign from 240 to over 15,000 venues, underscoring the role of cycling in teaching balance, a vital leadership quality. He stated, "When we launched the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative a year ago, it was held at 240 locations. Today, we are spreading the message of 'Fit India' from over 15,000 locations. I'm happy to see the youth of India actively participating, as they are the future of our country. Cycling teaches us balance, which is essential in leadership."

Vishwas Kailash Sarang reiterated Prime Minister Modi's message of fitness, emphasizing cycling as a thrilling exercise form and committing to making it a staple in people's routines. He noted, "PM Modi has given a message of fitness. Cycling is an exercise that makes fitness adventurous. We will make sure that cycling becomes an important part of our lives."

Initially launched in December 2024 by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has transformed into a people's movement, advocating for fitness, environmental cleanliness, and sustainability, with participation exceeding 22 lakh across 2 lakh locations nationwide.

