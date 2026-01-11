Left Menu

Reviving the Wheels: 'Fit India' Sundays Embrace Fitness and Community Spirit

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative returned vibrant and strong in Delhi, where over 1,000 participants, including 500 Young Leaders, braved the winter chill at dawn. This fitness revival, supported by leaders like Mansukh Mandaviya and athletes Leander Paes, aims to promote health and community engagement nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:21 IST
Leander Paes, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pullela Gopichand (Photo: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Fit India Sundays on Cycle', a key mass fitness movement, witnessed a bustling return in Delhi as over 1,000 enthusiasts, led by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, embraced the 6-degree chill for a fitness festival and cycling rally.

The event, part of the three-day Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, saw participation from emerging leaders nationwide, as 15,000 locations marked the 56th edition of the movement. Tennis legend Leander Paes and badminton icon Pullela Gopichand joined, emphasizing the importance of community-driven health initiatives.

Union Minister Mandaviya articulated how cycling encapsulates leadership lessons, while Gopichand highlighted the minister's dedication to fitness. Paes underscored the community aspect of health, calling it a mix of a fit body and mind, essential for national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

