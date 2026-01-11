Reviving the Wheels: 'Fit India' Sundays Embrace Fitness and Community Spirit

'Fit India Sundays on Cycle', a key mass fitness movement, witnessed a bustling return in Delhi as over 1,000 enthusiasts, led by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, embraced the 6-degree chill for a fitness festival and cycling rally.

The event, part of the three-day Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, saw participation from emerging leaders nationwide, as 15,000 locations marked the 56th edition of the movement. Tennis legend Leander Paes and badminton icon Pullela Gopichand joined, emphasizing the importance of community-driven health initiatives.

Union Minister Mandaviya articulated how cycling encapsulates leadership lessons, while Gopichand highlighted the minister's dedication to fitness. Paes underscored the community aspect of health, calling it a mix of a fit body and mind, essential for national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)