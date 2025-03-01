Delhi Capitals Set to Challenge RCB in WPL Showdown

Meg Lanning, captain of the Delhi Capitals, won the toss and opted to bowl against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Saturday's Women's Premier League clash. Fresh from a commanding 9-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians, the Capitals aim to extend their lead in the tournament standings.

Lanning remarked on the decision to bowl, stating, 'Bowling first has consistently worked well for us. Facing RCB is a big challenge, and we need to stay focused and rely on our team's depth.' Smriti Mandhana, RCB's captain, expressed her desire to bowl but remained optimistic about their batting performance.

The Delhi Capitals' playing XI includes stars like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, while RCB fields prominent figures such as Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. With RCB coming off a string of defeats, they are hopeful for a turnaround in their last home game.

(With inputs from agencies.)