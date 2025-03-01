South Africa Triumphs Over England to Secure Champions Trophy Semi-Final Berth

South Africa emerged victorious with a seven-wicket win against England in Karachi, securing their place in the Champions Trophy semi-finals. Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen led the charge, ensuring an easy chase of the 179-run target with a massive 125 balls to spare.

South Africa's bowlers dismantled England's batting lineup, dismissing them for 179 in 38.2 overs. Despite captain Jos Buttler's efforts and Joe Root's top score of 37, England struggled throughout the innings, playing erratic shots on a favorable batting pitch.

The win sees South Africa topping Group B and joining Australia, India, and New Zealand in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, England's captain Buttler announced his decision to step down after the team's disappointing performance in the tournament.

