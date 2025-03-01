South Africa Triumphs Over England to Secure Champions Trophy Semi-Final Berth
South Africa's impressive performance, led by Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen, resulted in a seven-wicket victory over England in Karachi, ensuring their place in the Champions Trophy semi-finals. Despite England's struggles under captain Jos Buttler, South Africa made short work of the 179-run target.
The win sees South Africa topping Group B and joining Australia, India, and New Zealand in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, England's captain Buttler announced his decision to step down after the team's disappointing performance in the tournament.
