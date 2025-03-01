Left Menu

South Africa Triumphs Over England to Secure Champions Trophy Semi-Final Berth

South Africa's impressive performance, led by Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen, resulted in a seven-wicket victory over England in Karachi, ensuring their place in the Champions Trophy semi-finals. Despite England's struggles under captain Jos Buttler, South Africa made short work of the 179-run target.

Updated: 01-03-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 20:37 IST
South Africa Triumphs Over England to Secure Champions Trophy Semi-Final Berth
South Africa emerged victorious with a seven-wicket win against England in Karachi, securing their place in the Champions Trophy semi-finals. Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen led the charge, ensuring an easy chase of the 179-run target with a massive 125 balls to spare.

South Africa's bowlers dismantled England's batting lineup, dismissing them for 179 in 38.2 overs. Despite captain Jos Buttler's efforts and Joe Root's top score of 37, England struggled throughout the innings, playing erratic shots on a favorable batting pitch.

The win sees South Africa topping Group B and joining Australia, India, and New Zealand in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, England's captain Buttler announced his decision to step down after the team's disappointing performance in the tournament.

