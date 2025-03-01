Jos Buttler Reflects on England's Challenging ICC Champions Trophy Campaign

In a candid reflection after England's seven-wicket defeat to South Africa at the ICC Champions Trophy, outgoing captain Jos Buttler acknowledged the team's lack of confidence under his leadership and expressed optimism about his future performance as a batsman free from captaincy responsibilities.

The match, which marked the end of England's winless CT 2025 campaign, exposed familiar issues within the team. After winning the toss and opting to bat, England was quickly reduced to 37/3, struggling against South Africa's bowling attack led by Marco Jansen, who finished with figures of 3/39.

Despite a brief resistance from Joe Root and Harry Brook, England was bowled out for 179. South Africa's efficient chase was bolstered by half-centuries from Rassie Van Der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen, sealing the victory and earning Marco Jansen the 'Player of the Match' accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)