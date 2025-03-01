Left Menu

New Zealand Unfazed by India's Home Advantage, Ready for Spin Challenge in Dubai

Glenn Phillips insists New Zealand remains undeterred by logistical challenges and India's perceived home advantage in Dubai. As they prepare for a key match against India, the Kiwis focus on countering India's spin threat by emphasizing strike rotation and deep-playing strategy, recalling previous successes against Indian pitches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:02 IST
Glenn Phillips (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Glenn Phillips assured that New Zealand remains unaffected by traveling from Pakistan to Dubai and India, maintaining focus while playing all its matches at the same venue. He outlined their strategy to tackle India's renowned spin threat in Dubai ahead of Sunday's crucial fixture.

Former England cricket stars Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton have criticized India's constant venue advantage in Dubai, suggesting it provides the hosts with an unfair edge. However, Phillips dismissed such concerns, emphasizing that the Blackcaps remain unperturbed by their multi-venue schedule.

"We focus on what we can control," Phillips stated during a pre-match press conference, underscoring New Zealand's 'no-excuses' mindset. Despite past successes against India, New Zealand's plan involves striking a balance against India's formidable spin duo: Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav. Their strategy hinges on smart strike rotation and extending play into later overs to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

