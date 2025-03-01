Dominant Delhi Capitals Secure Playoffs Spot in WPL

In a commanding display of batting and bowling, Delhi Capitals triumphed over Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets in their latest Women's Premier League encounter. The victory solidified DC's position in the playoffs, driven by remarkable performances from Shafali Varma and Jess Jonnasen.

RCB, struggling to find their footing, ended their home matches without a single win, casting a shadow on their playoff aspirations. Their skipper, Smriti Mandhana, was dismissed early during the innings, setting the tone for a challenging day. Despite efforts from Ellyse Perry, who scored an unbeaten 60, RCB posted a modest total of 147/5 in their 20 overs.

DC's response was emphatic. Even after losing their captain Meg Lanning for a mere two runs, Shafali Varma and Jess Jonnasen took charge, remaining undefeated as they achieved the target with 27 balls to spare. DC's impressive form places them atop the league standings, while RCB looks to salvage their season with upcoming matches against UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)