Ajinkya Rahane Leads KKR in IPL: A New Dawn for a Veteran Star

In a significant announcement on Monday, Ajinkya Rahane was named the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Taking over the reins from Shreyas Iyer, Rahane's appointment comes on the back of an impressive performance in domestic T20s.

The veteran batter, who has predominantly played in whites, showcased his prowess in the shortest format during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, leading the charts with 469 runs at a blistering strike rate of 164.56. His previous stint with Chennai Super Kings also highlighted his adaptability and form.

Rahane expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, describing it as an honor to lead one of the IPL's most successful franchises. With Venkatesh Iyer as his deputy, Rahane aims to build upon KKR's previous triumphs when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener on March 22 at Eden Gardens.

