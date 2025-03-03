Rohit Sharma Debunks 'Home Advantage' Claims in Dubai

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has dismissed allegations that the team had an unfair advantage by being stationed in Dubai for all their Champions Trophy matches. The arrangement arose as India opted out of playing in Pakistan due to strained political ties.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) faced criticism for allowing India to play exclusively in Dubai, while other participating teams had to travel across different cities. Rohit, however, contended that their consistent venue offered no real advantage, citing the diverse nature of pitches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as a testament to this.

As India prepares for its semi-final clash against Australia, Sharma underscored the significance of adaptability given the unpredictable conditions of the pitches, and anticipated a challenging encounter with a historically resilient team.

(With inputs from agencies.)