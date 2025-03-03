Left Menu

Spinning Legend Padmakar Shivalkar Passes Away at 84

Renowned Mumbai spinner Padmakar Shivalkar, famed for his exceptional spinning prowess yet never playing for India internationally, died at 84. With 589 wickets in 124 First-Class matches, he was honored in 2017 with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. His legacy deeply impacts Mumbai cricket.

Updated: 03-03-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:32 IST
Spinning Legend Padmakar Shivalkar Passes Away at 84
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Mumbai spinner Padmakar Shivalkar passed away on Monday due to age-related ailments, at the age of 84.

Regarded as one of the most skilled spinners who never played for India internationally, Shivalkar played 124 First-Class matches, taking 589 wickets at an average of 19.69 during his career from 1961-62 to 1987-88. Making his debut at 22 in the Ranji Trophy, he continued to dominate the field, securing 361 wickets in India's premier domestic competition and achieving eleven 10-wicket hauls. He also played in 12 List A matches, taking 16 wickets.

In 2017, Shivalkar was bestowed with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indian cricket board, a testament to his enduring influence on the sport. "Mumbai cricket has lost a true legend today. Padmakar Shivalkar Sir's contribution to the game, especially as one of the finest spinners of all time, will always be remembered," expressed Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik. "His dedication, skill, and impact on Mumbai cricket are unparalleled. His passing is an irreplaceable loss to the cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

