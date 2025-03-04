Cyprien Sarrazin's Brave Recovery: A Comeback in Question

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin has shared insights into his recovery following a severe crash at a World Cup downhill event last December. Despite undergoing surgery for a brain bleed and suffering injuries to his foot and knee, Sarrazin, 30, remains uncertain about his future in competitive skiing.

Speaking to French sports daily L'Equipe, Sarrazin reflected on the traumatic event, revealing that he has no recollection of the moments before and after the crash. While currently free of post-traumatic stress, he acknowledges that challenges may arise at any moment. The support of psychological counseling has been crucial in his recovery.

Sarrazin credited his life-saving airbag for mitigating the crash's impact and expressed a cautious optimism about returning to skiing. Although his 2024-25 season remains on hold, Sarrazin's determination remains undiminished as he evaluates his path forward, taking recovery day by day.

(With inputs from agencies.)