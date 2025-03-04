Super Rugby Showdown: James Slipper Nears Milestone Amidst Brumbies' Battle at Eden Park
James Slipper is set to become the second most-capped player in Super Rugby history this weekend. Despite the personal milestone, his primary focus remains on securing a victory for the ACT Brumbies against the Auckland Blues. The Brumbies aim to bounce back defensively following recent losses.
- Country:
- Australia
James Slipper is poised to achieve a significant milestone in his rugby career this weekend as he becomes the second most-capped player in Super Rugby history. Yet, the seasoned prop's main priority is leading the ACT Brumbies to victory against the formidable Auckland Blues at Eden Park, a feat not accomplished since 2013.
Having already etched his name as the most-capped Wallaby, Slipper will surpass Aaron Smith with 186 caps. The Brumbies started the season strong but have since faced setbacks. Slipper admits a tighter defense is crucial against the reigning Super Rugby Pacific champions, who boast a roster studded with All Blacks.
The Auckland Blues are also contending with challenges, recovering from a tough start to their season. A crucial victory over the Wellington Hurricanes came with the cost of player suspensions and injuries, setting the stage for an intense showdown this Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)